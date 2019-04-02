5 best bikes under Rs 2 lakh

02 April 2019 18:04 IST

Bikes available in the price bracket range from adventure tourers and sport-naked bikes to full-faired offerings

The Rs 1-2 lakh price bracket has continued to grow in recent months with new and/or updated bikes from a vast range of segments. Bikes available in the price bracket range from adventure tourers (such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan) and sport-naked bikes (like the KTM Duke 250) to full-faired offerings (like the Yamaha R15 V3.0) and include some of the most interesting and fun models on sale in the country.

Here is our pick of the best bikes you can own within this price bracket. (Note: we have considered our choices based on the bikes' ex-showroom prices.)

Yamaha FZ25

Price: Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

After years of waiting for Yamaha to launch a quarter-litre motorcycle in India, it finally surprised us with the FZ25 in 2017. The bike sports a squat, muscular stance much like the FZ16 and manages to look quite pleasing, albeit not as intimidating as some of Yamaha’s larger streetfighters. It gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor – not exactly a shining example of power and performance but it does dish out a healthy dose of refinement and linear power delivery. Weighing 148kg, the FZ25 is among the lighter bikes in this class, which makes for acceptably sprightly acceleration. With a claimed mileage of 43kpl, it certainly seems to be one of the most efficient motorcycles in this segment, though. It is sprung a bit on the stiffer side, but that does endow it good handling characteristics, although not the best in its class. The FZ25 also gets dual-channel ABS, an LED headlight and an all-LCD instrument cluster. The Yamaha might not be setting benchmarks in this category, but its practicality, comfort, refinement and charming design certainly make it one of the most easily likeable bikes here.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Price: Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Pulsar RS200 is the company’s only full-faired motorcycle in its portfolio. It has been around since 2014, and its last noteworthy update came in 2017, with the arrival of the BS-IV emission norms.

To refresh your memory, the RS200 is summarily the faired version of the NS200; which, in turn, is Bajaj’s spin on a fun motorcycle produced by its Austrian counterpart – the KTM 200 Duke. However, the RS200 is more than just another motorcycle with a lot of bodywork. The bike has a completely different frame-and-suspension set-up than the KTM and is a seriously fast and capable motorcycle, in its own right. Underneath the fairing sits a 199.5cc motor paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine is similar to the KTM but uses a unique triple-spark-plug SOHC layout. The result is a healthy 24.5hp output at 9,750rpm with a peak torque of 18.6Nm of torque at 8,000rpm.

Like some of its competition, the RS misses out on LED headlights. However, the projectors it is equipped with do a very good job of lighting up the road. The Pulsar also has decently sized brakes – 300mm up front and 230mm at the rear – and also offers single-channel ABS. All said and done, though, the RS200 isn't perfect. The fit and finish levels need to improve and the styling is not to all tastes.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Price: Rs 1.80 lakh estimated (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Bajaj Dominar recently received its most significant update. The bike still retains its design – it was originally styled to look like the Ducati Diavel’s baby sibling. With its low-slung, muscular stance, the new Dominar continues to have quite a bit of road presence.

This iteration of the bike sports a new, digital, secondary instrument dashboard on the tank in place of the unit that previously only displayed symbols for ABS, neutral indicator, and more. The new dash also displays gear position and the trip meter.

Bajaj has also taken the Dominar's power figure much closer to the KTM 390 Duke. The bike maker achieved this by moving to a DOHC set-up, while retaining the unique three-spark-plug design. The 373cc, single-cylinder motor now produces peak power and torque figures of 39.9hp and 35Nm, respectively; both coming in later in the rev band than in the previous-gen bike. Taking the Dominar closer to its ‘hyper rider’ image is a re-engineered rear suspension and a 43mm USD fork that replaces the telescopic unit, resulting in a softer ride. The new Dominar gets dual-channel ABS as standard. Bajaj has yet to reveal prices for the updated Dominar’s though it is expected to be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Price: Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Last year, Royal Enfield updated the Himalayan tourer to correct the previous bike’s reputation for low reliability. The biggest change on the updated Himalayan is that it now uses a fuel-injection system instead of a carburettor; the company did this in order to meet BS-IV norms. The bike has also undergone other small changes – like the addition of a small metal guard on the oil cooler, matte-black powder coating for the fuel-tank cap, and bar-end weights and luggage-mounts below the rear seat.

The Himalayan is a bike that is purpose-built to tread off the beaten path, with lots of suspension travel (200mm at the front, 180mm at the back) and a massive 220mm of ground clearance. Even with that much clearance, RE has managed to package the bike in such a way that seat height stays at a relatively short 800mm. A large 21-inch front wheel, coupled with a 17-inch rear (both wire-spoke) and shod with off-road-biased tyres, also adds to the bike’s rough-roading prowess. Like all Royal Enfield bikes, the Himalayan comes with dual-channel ABS.

KTM 250 Duke

Price: Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honestly, it was a bit of a tough call between this bike and the KTM RC200. The RC’s out-and-out supersport nature makes it an extremely engaging riding experience. However, the new 250 Duke brings all the styling cues from the new 390 (itself, inspired from the Super Duke R) and puts it at a somewhat affordable price point.

Even though it misses out on some top-end features like the TFT instrument panel and the split-LED headlights, the 250 Duke is one gorgeous motorcycle. It’s no slouch, either – it may struggle a bit in bottom-end performance, but from the mid-range revs, it really pulls hard. This much horsepower and those head-turning looks are impossible to be had anywhere else in the quarter-litre space. The 250 Duke was also recently updated with dual-channel ABS.