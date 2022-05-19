BGauss is D15’s new electric scooter

May 19, 2022 11:55 IST

BGauss India has launched the D15 Electric scooter. It is available in two variants — D15i and D15Pro. The difference between the two is that the D15i gets a single lithium-ion battery, while the latter gets an additional valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery.

It is powered by a hub mounted 3.1kW PMSM motor that develops 110Nm of peak torque. There are three modes — Eco, Sport and Reverse. BGauss claims the scooter can accelerate from 0-40kph in 7sec in Sport mode and hit a top speed of 60kph. The top speed falls to 50kph in Eco mode.

The BGauss D15i variant has an IP67 rated, removable, 3.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes five-and-a-half hours to fully charge, whereas charging up to 80% takes four hours. An optional fast charger brings the time taken to fully charge the battery down to 90 minutes. The scooter has an ARAI-certified range of 115km in a single charge.

While the BGauss D15 Pro variant has the same lithium-ion battery as the D15i, with the same charging times, it also gets a secondary VRLA battery.

The BGauss D15 has a retro-ish design with a round headlight, a compact front apron and almost flat side panels. The scooter has a full metal body for better sturdiness and durability, according to BGauss.

Underneath the bodywork, there is a tubular steel chassis, suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and three-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter rides on 16-inch wheels and braking duties are taken care of by drum brakes at both ends with CBS.

In terms of features, the scooter gets all-LED lights, smartphone connectivity that through a dedicated app offers facilities such as remote immobilisation, firmware updates, geo fencing, incoming call alert, navigation and more.

The BGauss D15i is priced at ₹ 1 lakh while the D15 Pro costs ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME-II subsidies). Customers can book the scooter by paying ₹ 500, online or at any BGauss dealership. Deliveries will begin in June and the company offers a 3 years/ 36,000km warranty with the scooter.