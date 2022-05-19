Motoring

BGauss is D15’s new electric scooter

BGauss India has launched the D15 Electric scooter. It is available in two variants — D15i and D15Pro. The difference between the two is that the D15i gets a single lithium-ion battery, while the latter gets an additional valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery.  

It is powered by a hub mounted 3.1kW PMSM motor that develops 110Nm of peak torque. There are three modes — Eco, Sport and Reverse. BGauss claims the scooter can accelerate from 0-40kph in 7sec in Sport mode and hit a top speed of 60kph. The top speed falls to 50kph in Eco mode.

The BGauss D15i variant has an IP67 rated, removable, 3.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes five-and-a-half hours to fully charge, whereas charging up to 80% takes four hours. An optional fast charger brings the time taken to fully charge the battery down to 90 minutes. The scooter has an ARAI-certified range of 115km in a single charge.

While the BGauss D15 Pro variant has the same lithium-ion battery as the D15i, with the same charging times, it also gets a secondary VRLA battery.

The BGauss D15 has a retro-ish design with a round headlight, a compact front apron and almost flat side panels. The scooter has a full metal body for better sturdiness and durability, according to BGauss.

Underneath the bodywork, there is a tubular steel chassis, suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and three-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter rides on 16-inch wheels and braking duties are taken care of by drum brakes at both ends with CBS.

In terms of features, the scooter gets all-LED lights, smartphone connectivity that through a dedicated app offers facilities such as remote immobilisation, firmware updates, geo fencing, incoming call alert, navigation and more.

The BGauss D15i is priced at ₹ 1 lakh while the D15 Pro costs ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME-II subsidies). Customers can book the scooter by paying ₹ 500, online or at any BGauss dealership. Deliveries will begin in June and the company offers a 3 years/ 36,000km warranty with the scooter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 11:56:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/bgauss-is-d15s-new-electric-scooter/article65429091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY