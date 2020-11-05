BGauss B8: A host of features make up for the puny size

The EV scooter has three riding modes — 1, 2 and 3, and a boost button that can be used for overtakes

With BGauss, RR Global marks its entry into the growing two-wheeler EV market in India, but it does not take on the premium, made-in-India EV space. Its scooters are positioned in the more affordable, lower-performance segment .

The BGauss B8’s compact dimensions are similar to TVS Scooty Pep Plus but smaller, and it does not have enough room to comfortably accommodate a pillion. That said, its puny size does not diminish the amount of attention it gets. The LED headlight looks straight out of a sci-fi movie and is quite powerful. The bodywork is angular which is quite refreshing in this segment. The seat’s closing mechanism, though, does not work as it should; the panel that separates the battery and the underseat storage could have been better.

specifications Motor Hub-mounted BLDC

Battery capacity 1.45kWh

Battery type Lithium-ion

Weight (kg) 76.5kg

Ground Clearance (mm) 139mm

Front Brake Type Disc

Rear Brake Type Disc

Front Suspension Telescopic fork

Rear Suspension Twin shock absorbers

Front wheel (inch) 10

Rear wheel (inch) 10

The B8 is available in three variants — a Lead Acid model, the Lithium-Ion powered version we rode and a Lithium-Ion Technology. All three models use the same instrument cluster which is well laid out and bright enough. The BGauss’ 1.45kWh battery unit is removable. You can either plug your charger directly into the battery or into the charging socket that sits near the footboard. The battery itself weighs around 13kg, but the convenience of having this option is quite nice. The scooter rides on 10-inch Ceat tyres, its suspension is handled by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. The ride quality is decent and the brakes are quite powerful.

Propulsion on the B8 comes from a Bosch BLDC hub-mounted motor. Power stands at a claimed 800W (continuous) and 1,900W (peak). While the company’s website claims that the scooter has a 50kph top speed and a range of 70km, we got slightly lower figures in our tests.

The BGauss B8 has three riding modes — 1, 2 and 3. While these modes are said to increase the top speed as you go higher, our tests revealed that mode 1 reduced the acceleration slightly. Modes 2 and 3 returned similar numbers, reaching 30kph in around 6secs. The scooter also has a boost button that can be used for overtakes, and we got to 40kph in 11secs. The true top speed we achieved was 44.55kph though the speedometer indicated 49kph.

The range we achieved while riding at regular city speeds was 47.5km (Mode 2). With a charge time of three hours, this return puts it on a par with its rivals. The BGauss also does not lose out on performance when the battery charge drops. The scooter has a sharp initial response when you open the accelerator at low speeds, especially when you have just come off the brakes. It also has another common annoyance we have experienced in this segment: the accelerator will get disconnected if you slightly trail either of the brakes, putting you in a tricky situation while taking U-turns or tight turns.

As BGauss is a new company, it is too early to tell what the sales and aftersales experience will be like. With a price tag of ₹83,000, the BGauss B8’s size will appeal to some, but will be a deal-breaker for others.