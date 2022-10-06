Bentley updates Bentayga range with electric assist V6

Team Autocar
October 06, 2022 06:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bentley has updated two of its models — Bentayga S and Bentayga Azure — with a new electrically assisted V6 powertrain replacing the 550hp, 4.0-litre V8 engine. The two luxury SUVs will join five other hybrid models, including the existing standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid. This means 50% of the firm’s line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The updated Bentayga S and Azure models are now powered by an uprated version of the V6 hybrid powertrain used in the standard Bentayga hybrid. It combines a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine with a 136hp electric motor, which is powered by an 18kWh battery.

Total power stands at 462hp — 88hp less than the full-fat V8 — and both cars complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 5.3sec. Bentley also says both cars can achieve over 43km on electric-only power.

Other updates on the Bentayga S include a unique hybrid sports exhaust system, the sound of which can be pumped into the cabin. This variant features Bentley’s Blackline specification, which adds polished metal to several exterior features as well as black for the door mirrors, side sills, headlight surrounds and radiator grille.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A set of 22-inch wheels is standard, with a choice of black, silver or polished metal finishes. The rear of the car also features a speed-style tailgate spoiler, black tailpipes and dark tinted lights.

Unlike the Bentayga S, the Azure sees more updates on the equipment front. It gains interior mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, as well as a front seat comfort pack with 22-way adjustability, heating and ventilation. On the outside, the Azure gets new 22-inch wheels and more chrome on its bumpers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bentley says the Azure is more geared towards comfort, with a “quiet, refined driving experience”. The firm claims the Azure is between 4% and 26% quieter than its rivals.

Other key changes include further adjustments to the Bentayga’s mechanicals. The company claims the chassis is now 15%stiffer on the Azure, which allows for a “more dynamic” tune for the electronic stability control system.

Bentley is aiming to offer every model with a hybrid powertrain by 2025, when it will also launch its first all-electric model.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app