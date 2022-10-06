Bentley updates Bentayga range with electric assist V6

Bentley has updated two of its models — Bentayga S and Bentayga Azure — with a new electrically assisted V6 powertrain replacing the 550hp, 4.0-litre V8 engine. The two luxury SUVs will join five other hybrid models, including the existing standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid. This means 50% of the firm’s line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.

The updated Bentayga S and Azure models are now powered by an uprated version of the V6 hybrid powertrain used in the standard Bentayga hybrid. It combines a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine with a 136hp electric motor, which is powered by an 18kWh battery.

Total power stands at 462hp — 88hp less than the full-fat V8 — and both cars complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 5.3sec. Bentley also says both cars can achieve over 43km on electric-only power.

Other updates on the Bentayga S include a unique hybrid sports exhaust system, the sound of which can be pumped into the cabin. This variant features Bentley’s Blackline specification, which adds polished metal to several exterior features as well as black for the door mirrors, side sills, headlight surrounds and radiator grille.

A set of 22-inch wheels is standard, with a choice of black, silver or polished metal finishes. The rear of the car also features a speed-style tailgate spoiler, black tailpipes and dark tinted lights.

Unlike the Bentayga S, the Azure sees more updates on the equipment front. It gains interior mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, as well as a front seat comfort pack with 22-way adjustability, heating and ventilation. On the outside, the Azure gets new 22-inch wheels and more chrome on its bumpers.

Bentley says the Azure is more geared towards comfort, with a “quiet, refined driving experience”. The firm claims the Azure is between 4% and 26% quieter than its rivals.

Other key changes include further adjustments to the Bentayga’s mechanicals. The company claims the chassis is now 15%stiffer on the Azure, which allows for a “more dynamic” tune for the electronic stability control system.

Bentley is aiming to offer every model with a hybrid powertrain by 2025, when it will also launch its first all-electric model.