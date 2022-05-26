Benelli rolls out updated TRK 502 , 502X

May 26, 2022 11:48 IST

Benelli has launched the updated TRK 502 and 502X in the Chinese market. The adventure tourer motorcycles are now lighter, get new features and are expected to be launched in India later this year.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has equipped the 2022 TRK 502 models with a new full-colour, TFT instrument console, updated switchgear, heated handlebar grips and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The other significant change on the 2022 TRK includes the lighter, cast aluminium swingarm which saves 3.6kg of weight over the outgoing model’s steel unit.

Furthermore, the TRK 502X can now be had with wire-spoke rims with tubeless tyres, in place of tubed tyres that are currently on offer on the India-spec model. With the introduction of new colour options on the TRK 502 models, they continue to be powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 47.5hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.

The Benelli TRK 502 in India is priced from ₹ 5.32 lakh, while the TRK 502 X is priced from ₹ 5.79 lakh. The TRK range currently has only one direct rival — the Honda CB500X, which is priced at ₹ 5.80 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). When it is launched in India sometime this year, expect the updated Benelli TRK 502 range to cost more for its added features.