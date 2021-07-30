Benelli launches new 502C cruiser

30 July 2021 16:35 IST

Benelli has launched its new 502C twin-cylinder cruiser in India at ₹ 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This places it nearly ₹ 30,000 above the Leoncino, with its closest rival being the Kawasaki Vulcan S, priced at ₹ 6.04 lakh.

In terms of styling, the 502C gets a slightly low and longer cruiser stance that it seems to derive heavily from the Ducati Diavel, especially at the rear. Highlights include a beefy USD fork, exposed trellis frame and twin-barrel exhaust system. The 502C rolls on Pirelli Angel GT tyres, and gets features such as an LED headlight, full-digital instrumentation and an adjustable clutch lever.

The 502C is powered by the same 500cc parallel-twin motor seen in the Leoncino and TRK 502 models in India. Output figures stand at 47.5hp and 46Nm, and the drive reaches the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox and chain drive system.

