Benelli hikes prices across its range in India

Benelli India hikes prices across its entire line-up in India by ₹ 2,201 and ₹ 27,000. The bike maker’s portfolio in the country currently includes the likes of the TRK502 range, Imperiale 400, 502C, Leoncino 500 and TRK251

The price of TRK 502 and TRK 502 X motorcycles in India goes up by ₹ 16,000 each. The TRK502 now costs ₹ 5.11 lakh, while the TRK 502X costs ₹ 5.55 lakh. The road-biased TRK 502 features alloy wheels and road-biased tires, while its adventurous twin, the 502X, comes with more off-road-oriented wire-spoke wheels.

The Leoncino 500 prices get hiked by ₹ 27,000, with the range now starting at ₹ 4.96 lakh, compared to the previous ₹ 4.69 lakh. The 502C, the cruiser in the Benelli range, gets a hike of ₹ 5,000 and the range now starts from ₹ 5.25 lakh, compared to the previous ₹ 5.20 lakh.

The 502 twins, 502C cruiser, and the Leoncino 500 scrambler, both come with the same 499.6cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine producing 47.5hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Imperiale, Benelli’s retro roadster model that squares up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, gets a price hike of ₹ 2,201, which brings its current prices to ₹ 1.92 lakh. Last, the recently launched TRK 251 gets dearer by ₹ 3,000, taking its price to ₹ 2.54 lakh from the previous ₹ 2.51 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The revision of price by Benelli has not resulted in any change in specification or addition in terms of fitment, and the bikes remain largely the same.