Battery warranty extended for Toyota Camry Hybrid, Vellfire

29 July 2021 16:28 IST

Toyota has announced that it will extend the battery warranty for its hybrid electric vehicles on sale in India from August 1. Currently, Toyota India retails two hybrid electric vehicles — Camry Hybrid and Vellfire.

Toyota says that with effect from next month its hybrid electric vehicles will be offered with an eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres battery warranty — up from the current three years or 1,00,000 kilometres.

Speaking about the initiative, VWiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes. Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country.”

Advertising

Advertising

Toyota is also offering the extended warranty cover to existing Camry Hybrid and Vellfire owners, who have purchased their vehicles from January 2019 onwards at a special offer price. For information regarding the new extended warranty, customers can reach out to their nearest Toyota dealership. Alternatively, buyers can also refer to the Toyota Warranty and Maintenance Booklet which is provided after a new vehicle is purchased (effective August 1, 2021).