Bajaj takes over Triumph’s India operations

April 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Bajaj will take over all sales and service operations for Triumph in India. This strategic partnership was announced by the two companies a few years ago, which involved Bajaj and Triumph co-developing new entry-level mid-capacity Triumph models that will be manufactured by Bajaj at its Chakan facility.

Triumph’s India operations will now come under Bajaj’s Probiking business, which is headed by Sumeet Narang. Meanwhile, Shoebh Farooq, who was thus far the business head for Triumph India, has now moved to Bajaj’s electric mobility arm, Chetak Technology Ltd.

As part of these official announcements, it is now confirmed that the first new model to come from this partnership will be launched in 2023, and we expect it to arrive in the next few months. Bajaj and Triumph had earlier announced that there would be multiple different displacements offered, spanning between 200 and 700cc.

To cater to these new, more affordable Triumph models, the company’s dealer network will also be expanded exponentially over the next two years from its current reach of 15 cities to 120 cities. The showrooms will be tiered, with some focusing mainly on higher-end bikes developed solely by Triumph. The other showrooms will be spread out between tier two and three cities and are likely to offer a mix of big and smaller made-in-India models.

ADVERTISEMENT

What has been made clear is that we will not see Bajaj and Triumph-branded motorcycles housed under the same roof. The Triumph operation will be run independently of both Bajaj and KTM, and Triumph showrooms will remain exclusive to the brand. The press release also states that “these new showrooms will be created in line with Triumph’s global standards.”

ADVERTISEMENT