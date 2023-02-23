Bajaj relaunches Pulsar 220F

February 23, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Bajaj has relaunched the Pulsar 220F at ₹1,39,686 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was discontinued last year, shortly after the launch of the new Pulsar N250 and F250.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F first appeared in India in 2007 and has been a popular model for the Chakan-based manufacturer. Despite boasting underpinnings that are more than 16 years old, the fact that Bajaj has decided to relaunch it in our market only proves the model’s popularity.

The bike now gains OBD-2 compliance but is likely to remain mechanically identical to the BS6 model that was sold earlier. The deliveries for the 2023 Pulsar 220F are slated to begin by the end of this month and will be offered in a Carbon edition, much like the smaller Pulsar 125.

Currently, the on-road price for the relaunched 2023 model stands between ₹1.7 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh. In comparison, the Pulsar F250 (single-channel ABS variant) is currently priced at ₹1.4 lakh and this puts the 2023 Pulsar 220F nearly on par with its more modern successor. With the current price, the Pulsar 220F becomes dearer by approximately ₹5,000-₹7,000.