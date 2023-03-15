Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India

March 15, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Bajaj has launched updated versions of its Pulsar NS160 and NS200 street naked motorcycles. The NS160 is now priced at ₹1.35 lakh while the refreshed NS200 will cost ₹1.47 lakh. This marks a price increase of ₹10,000 and ₹7,000 respectively, over the earlier versions of each model (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The NS200 first appeared in 2012, and has only received minor updates since. So this refresh is a much-needed shot in the arm for the NS range. Both models now get an upside-down fork in place of the earlier conventional telescopic unit, and dual-channel ABS is now standard. As a result, the weight of the NS160 has gone up by around 1kg to 152kg. The NS200, however, has become slightly lighter, dropping from 159.5kg to 158kg.

The first clues about the arrival of these updated models came a few weeks ago, when Bajaj launched the NS200 and NS160 under the Dominar brand in Brazil, equipped with an upside-down fork. Those bikes, however, still only get single-channel ABS.

Aside from these two changes, the rest remains the same. The NS160 still gets an oil-cooled 160.3cc single-cylinder motor making 17.2hp and 14.6Nm, while the NS200 is powered by a liquid-cooled 199.5cc mill producing 24.5hp and 18.7Nm. Aside from different engines, both motorcycles are quite similar, being held together by a perimeter frame, featuring the same styling and bodywork, and getting the same semi-digital instrumentation. The only other notable difference between them is that the NS200 gets chunkier tyres to handle its higher output levels.