Here comes the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition

November 17, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition at ₹89,254 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the single-seat variant. It is also available with the split seat variant that costs ₹91,642. It comes in two new colours — blue and red.

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition gets an all-new carbon fibre stickering on the belly pan, front fender, tank and rear cowl unit. The Carbon Fibre edition adds to the sporty appeal that the Pulsar has cultivated over the years in the Indian market.

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition remains mechanically unchanged from the Pulsar 125 Neon. This means that the air-cooled, two-valve, 124.4cc single-cylinder engine is good for 11.8hp at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and isn’t the same unit found on the rugged Bajaj CT125X commuter. Unlike other 125cc entrants in this segment, the Pulsar 125 rolls on 17-inch wheels, as opposed to 18-inch ones.

The Pulsar 125 can be had either with a 170mm drum or a 240mm disc at the front. Since the engine displaces less than 125cc, the Pulsar 125 makes do without ABS. The single seat option on the Pulsar 125 tips the scales at 140kg, with its 15-litre tank fully brimmed. Optioning the Pulsar 125 with the split seat set-up increases the weight to 142kg, while ground clearance stands at 165mm.

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition starts at ₹89,254 for the single-seat option and goes up to ₹91,642 for the split-seat option. Compared to the Pulsar 125 Neon (which is only available in single-seat configuration) the Carbon Fibre edition is dearer by ₹2,105. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Hero Glamour Canvas and the Honda SP125, both of which are more commuter friendly than outright sporty like the Pulsar 125. Although, both of them have a considerable price advantage over the Pulsar 125, to the tune of ₹2,000 for the Honda SP125 and ₹4,000 for the Hero Glamour Canvas.