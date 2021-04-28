Bajaj launches new Pulsar NS125

28 April 2021 14:14 IST

Bajaj has launched the new Pulsar NS125 at ₹93,690. The NS125 is the third model from the NS range and the 10th Pulsar model to now be on sale.

The NS125 looks identical to its larger siblings with the same smooth-flowing naked bike lines and it most likely shares some body panels with the larger models. The fuel tank appears to be the same unit and the spec sheet reveals that it has an identical capacity of 12 litres.

Power comes from a 124.4cc, air-cooled, two-valve unit that makes 12hp and 11Nm of torque.

The NS125 uses a perimeter frame that uses a telescopic fork and monoshock for suspension. It also uses a 80/100-17 at the front and 100/90-17 tyre at the rear. Braking is carried out by a 240mm disc up front and 130mm drum at the rear. Unlike the larger NS160, the NS125 can’t be optioned with a disc brake at the rear.