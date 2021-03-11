Bajaj launches new Platina 110, Platina 100 electric start

11 March 2021 11:25 IST

Bajaj has launched two new Platina models — the electric start-equipped version of the Platina 100 at ₹ 53,920, and the new Platina 110 that features a single-channel ABS, at ₹ 65,926. The Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 7.9hp and 8.3Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a 4-speed (all-down) gearbox. The Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces peak output figures of 8.6hp and 9.81Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Advertising

Advertising