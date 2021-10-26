Bajaj Dominar 400 kitted out with touring accessories

26 October 2021 20:30 IST

The Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes fitted with an extensive array of factory-fitted touring accessories. The bike, replete with accessories, is priced at ₹ 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) — about ₹5,000 more than the standard Dominar 400 which it replaces.

The new accessories package on the Dominar 400 has been optimised for long-distance touring, and comes equipped with a taller visor and new hand guards. It also gets a new luggage carrier and a back rest for the pillion.

Other functional upgrades to the motorcycle include a metal engine bash plate and a neatly integrated leg guard, improving the crash protection of the motorcycle. Bajaj has also added a couple of convenience features such as a cast aluminium integrated navigation stay for ridersand a USB charging port.

Apart from the accessories included in the package, Bajaj is also selling a saddle stay for saddlebags, but it will be a paid accessory sold separately by Bajaj Auto dealers for a thus far, undisclosed price.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged and comes powered by the same 40hp, 35Nm, 373.3cc DOHC, liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

As for its underpinnings, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is suspended by 43mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS with 320mm discs up front and 230mm discs at the rear, and rides on 110/70-17 and 150/60-17 tyres, at the front and rear, respectively.