Bajaj discontinues Pulsar 180 in India

Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Pulsar 180 in India, with the model no longer listed on the manufacturer’s website.

The 180cc version was one of the first Pulsar models that was launched and was discontinued for the first time in 2019, ahead of the BS6 emission norms and was replaced by its semi-faired sibling, the 180F. In February last year, Bajaj reintroduced the Pulsar 180, replacing the 180F in turn.

The Pulsar 180 was powered by a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that put out 17hp at 8,500rpm and 14.2Nm at 6,500rpm, and mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of equipment, it featured a halogen headlamp, LED tail-lamp and a digi-analogue instrument cluster. A telescopic fork and monoshock handled suspension duties, while braking was taken care of by a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc; single-channel ABS came as standard.

While the discontinuation of the 180 may come across as a disappointment to Pulsar purists, it does open up possibilities for newer Pulsar models in the range.