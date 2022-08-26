Bajaj CT 125X launched in India

Bajaj has launched the CT 125X at ₹71,534 and it joins the CT 110X in Bajaj’s rugged line of commuters. This bike uses the same engine as was found in the now-discontinued Discover 125 and a production ready bike was spied recently.

The engine plonked in the single-cradle frame is the same unit found on the now-discontinued Bajaj Discover 125. This 124.4cc mill makes 10.8hp at 8,000rpm and 11Nm at 5,500rpm. Feeding fuel to this engine is an “Intelligent Carburetor” in place of a traditional fuel-injection system, making this one of the very few bikes on the market today with this feature. Mated to this engine is a 5-speed gearbox with an all-down shifting pattern.

Suspending this basic but rugged machine is a telescopic fork at the front and dual gas-charged shocks at the rear. Braking hardware comprises a 130mm drum front (or an optional 240mm disc) and a 130mm drum at the rear. It rolls on tyres sized 80/100-17 at the front and a 100/90-17 at the rear.