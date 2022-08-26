Motoring

Bajaj CT 125X launched in India

Bajaj has launched the CT 125X at ₹71,534 and it joins the CT 110X in Bajaj’s rugged line of commuters. This bike uses the same engine as was found in the now-discontinued Discover 125 and a production ready bike was spied recently.

The engine plonked in the single-cradle frame is the same unit found on the now-discontinued Bajaj Discover 125. This 124.4cc mill makes 10.8hp at 8,000rpm and 11Nm at 5,500rpm. Feeding fuel to this engine is an “Intelligent Carburetor” in place of a traditional fuel-injection system, making this one of the very few bikes on the market today with this feature. Mated to this engine is a 5-speed gearbox with an all-down shifting pattern.

Suspending this basic but rugged machine is a telescopic fork at the front and dual gas-charged shocks at the rear. Braking hardware comprises a 130mm drum front (or an optional 240mm disc) and a 130mm drum at the rear. It rolls on tyres sized 80/100-17 at the front and a 100/90-17 at the rear.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 12:31:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/bajaj-ct-125x-launched-in-india/article65813145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY