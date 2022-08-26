Bajaj CT 125X launched in India
Bajaj has launched the CT 125X at ₹71,534 and it joins the CT 110X in Bajaj’s rugged line of commuters. This bike uses the same engine as was found in the now-discontinued Discover 125 and a production ready bike was spied recently.
The engine plonked in the single-cradle frame is the same unit found on the now-discontinued Bajaj Discover 125. This 124.4cc mill makes 10.8hp at 8,000rpm and 11Nm at 5,500rpm. Feeding fuel to this engine is an “Intelligent Carburetor” in place of a traditional fuel-injection system, making this one of the very few bikes on the market today with this feature. Mated to this engine is a 5-speed gearbox with an all-down shifting pattern.
Suspending this basic but rugged machine is a telescopic fork at the front and dual gas-charged shocks at the rear. Braking hardware comprises a 130mm drum front (or an optional 240mm disc) and a 130mm drum at the rear. It rolls on tyres sized 80/100-17 at the front and a 100/90-17 at the rear.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.