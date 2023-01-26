HamberMenu
Bajaj Chetak to sell in Europe in 2024

January 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Team Autocar

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will make its way into the European market in 2024, via KTM dealerships.

Stefan Pierer, the Global CEO of KTM AG, says : “We will be launching Chetak in 2024 across all central European markets. It may hit roads post March. The price point will be competitive, and it will be taking on products from Chinese and Taiwanese companies.”

Pierer said he wants to retain the Chetak brand as it is famous and has a rich history. “The second generation is a nice product. We will use it as Chetak is a known brand and stands for its famous history in India.”

KTM is also working on a 48-volt electric motorcycle with Bajaj Auto, which is likely to hit the road in the coming years and make its way into the Indian market as well.

