Bajaj Chetak range increased

February 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Bajaj Chetak electric scooters’ claimed Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range is set to increase to 108km, up from 90km on the current scooter, as per an official circular.

The Chetak has one of the lower range numbers and is also priced on the higher side when compared to its competition, placing it on the back foot. Currently, the Chetak boasts of a 90km IDC range figure, which is set to increase to 108km as per the new homologation document. This represents an increase of 20% and should finally put it on a steady footing when compared to its competitors.

The document shows that the updated model’s battery capacity and power output stay the same as the current Chetak, indicating that Bajaj will probably have played around with the battery management software to achieve this higher number while keeping the specs the same.

The Chetak electric scooter is Bajaj’s sole entrant in the electric scooter space and, of the four homegrown major electric two-wheeler OEMs, is the one that posts the lowest sales numbers currently. It is the only metal-bodied e-scooter of the lot and its neo-retro design is inspired by the petrol-powered Bajaj Chetak scooter of yesteryear. At the moment, there is no clarity on whether the increase in the Chetak’s range will reflect in its price. Currently, the Chetak electric scooter is priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, excluding all subsidies).