Bajaj Chetak e-scooter prices increased

Bajaj first launched its Chetak electric scooter in two variants — Urbane and Premium — in 2020. Both variants have now received a price hike with the Urbane now costing ₹ 1.15 lakh while the Premium variant costs ₹ 1.20 lakh.

The Premium model gets additional metallic colour options, a dark/light tan seat, metallic-coloured wheels and a disc brake at the front. The Urbane model, meanwhile, misses out on the metallic colour option and uses a drum brake at the front.

Powering it is a 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which sends power to the rear wheel via an automated transmission. This motor derives power from a lithium-ion battery pack that claims to deliver a real-world range of 95km in Eco Mode and 85km in Sport mode. Bajaj is also offering a warranty of three years/50,000km on the IP67-rated battery. The charge time on the Chetak is a claimed 5 hours for 100% and 1 hour for 25%.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.)

