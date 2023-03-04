Bajaj announces Chetak price drop

March 04, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak Premium 2023 Edition at ₹1.51 lakh. On the other hand, Bajaj has dropped the price of the existing premium variant of the Chetak and it is now priced at ₹1.21 lakh.

The new Premium Edition of the Chetak electric scooter features a new, full colour LCD display and a set of new colours — Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. Other product highlights are a two-tone seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail and matching pillion footrest castings. The headlamp casing, blinkers and central trim elements are now in Charcoal Black. Barring these cosmetic tweaks, there are no updates to the battery or the motor.

Since launch, the Bajaj Chetak is estimated to have sold a total of 38,771 units till January-end 2023. This is considerably lower than the 77,664 units of the TVS iQube e-scooter, which was also launched in January 2020.

The Bajaj Chetak’s sales have, to some extent, been impacted by its lower 90km range on a single charge and also that it has a smaller network compared to its rivals. In an effort to address this, Bajaj Auto issued a circular last month stating that the Chetak’s claimed Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range is set to increase by 20% to 108km. This enhanced riding range should help attract more buyers.

The Chetak EV is currently retailed in over 60 cities across India. Bajaj Auto now plans to make the e-scooter available in almost 100 stores across 85 cities by the end of March 2023. Over 40 of these stores are exclusive experience centres.

