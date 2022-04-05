Avenis is Suzuki’s new 125 cc scooter

April 05, 2022 10:27 IST

Suzuki has launched a new base variant for its 125cc scooter, the Avenis. Called the Standard Edition, this version is priced at ₹86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹ 1,500 more affordable than the Ride Connect Edition and ₹ 1,800 cheaper than the Race Edition. It misses out on Bluetooth connectivity that is offered on the higher Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition variants.

Despite the exclusion of connectivity, the Standard Edition still gets fully digital instrumentation, which shows you information such as the time, engine temperature, vehicle speed, two trip meters and a service indicator. All other aspects remain unchanged, so power comes from the same 8.7hp, 10Nm, 124.3cc single-cylinder engine.

The features list includes an LED headlight and tail-lamp, an external fuel filler, a USB charging socket in the front glovebox and a side-stand engine cut-off. The Avenis shares the majority of its underpinnings with the Access 125, with the biggest differentiator being its sportier styling. To find out how it feels in the real world, you can check out our review here.

