Auto Expo 2022 delayed

03 August 2021 16:58 IST

In light of the steady increase in COVID-19 cases across India, the 2022 Auto Expo, said to be one of India’s largest automotive events, has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 9, 2022.

New dates for the 2022 Auto Expo motor show will be finalised later this year, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation and the event’s alignment with the OICA calendar of global auto shows.

SIAM says the postponement of the biennial show is to ensure safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved in the Expo. The apex industry body said, “ The Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognise the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.”

Advertising

Advertising

“There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time, organising the Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year. Also, Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration for the Indian automobile industry and we look forward to welcoming maximum people with no fear of spreading infection,” it added.

SIAM further said the chances of COVID-19 spreading in a B2C show like the Auto Expo is high, as it is visited by large crowds, and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore decided to postpone the Auto Expo for now.