Audi’s Q5 back after a facelift

Audi has launched the Q5 facelift in India, priced at ₹ 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Available in two trim levels — Premium Plus and Technology, the Q5 returns to Audi India’s line-up over a year after it was discontinued when the brand transitioned into the BS6 era.

In terms of styling, the new Q5 has received a few subtle updates over the previous model that give it a more modern look. Up front, the hexagonal grille is larger and wider with vertical chrome strips and is flanked by redesigned headlights with a new LED light signature. Rounding out the front fascia is a new bumper. On the side, the most notable change are the larger 19-inch ‘S-design’ alloy wheels. At the back, there are restyled LED tail-lights that are now connected with a brushed aluminium strip, as well as a re-profiled rear bumper.

The cabin has also been updated, though the focus is on adding more tech. The central infotainment screen is now a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit (compared to the older 8.3-inch unit). The infotainment system runs on Audi’s new MIB 3 that is said to be 10 times faster than its predecessor.

The fully-loaded Q5 Technology also packs in tech such as Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a B&O Premium 3D Sound System, automatic climate control, wireless charger and Audi’s Park assist. On the safety front, the refreshed Q5 gets eight airbags (including rear-side airbags) and ABS with EBD and traction control.

Powering the Audi Q5 facelift is the same 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine as the A6. However, in the SUV, the engine is tuned to produce 249hp (4hp more than the A6) and 370Nm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system as standard fit.

