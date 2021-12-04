Audi’s face-lifted Q7 to launch in January

Audi will launch the Q7 facelift in India in January, having previously discontinued the model at the onset of the BS6 emission norms in April 2020. The updated Q7 receives revised exterior and interior styling, more features and like the rest of Audi’s range will be a petrol-only SUV.

The mid-life update on the Q7 was globally rolled out in June 2019, bringing the exterior and interior design more in-line with newer Audi SUVs. While the estate-like look of the pre-facelift model has not changed much, the updates on the new Q7 give it more character and aggression.

Inside, the Q7 gets a completely new dashboard with Audi’s twin-touchscreen MMI infotainment system, similar to the larger Audi Q8. The infotainment system comprises a main screen of 10.1 inches and a smaller 8.6-inch screen for the climate controls. It also comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that serves as Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. Interestingly, the Q7 was the model that first debuted the Virtual Cockpit system, and now it has moved up to the second-generation screen.

The Q7 will continue to be offered with seven seats. A dreaded problem of the pre-facelift was that the full-size spare tyre came secured to one of the seats in the third-row as there was no space under the boot floor, rendering the seat useless. Audi India was previously keen on resolving this problem with a collapsible space saver tyre, which finally could be addressed with the face-lifted model.

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift will likely be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that produces 340hp and 500Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, driving all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The engine even gets a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system which allows coasting for up to 40sec with the engine switched off. The pre-facelift Q7 was also offered with a 252hp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, and the facelift too could be available with the same.