Audi to launch e-tron, e-tron Sportback in India on July 22

Audi will launch its all-electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India on July 22. The all-electric SUV and SUV-coupe will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Both e-tron models follow typical Audi design cues with the large grille up front, flanked by sharply-cut LED headlights. While the standard SUV gets a more upright silhouette, the e-tron Sportback is marked by a roofline that slopes downwards after the B-pillar, ending in a sharply raked hatch. At the rear, both models get a full-width light bar connecting the LED tail-lamps.

On the inside, the e-trons feature Audi’s latest design language with dual ‘MMI touch’ system taking centrestage, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen placed up top for infotainment, and an 8.8-inch touch display placed lower down for climate control and other functions. Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster is also on offer.

Globally, the e-tron is available with a variety of powertrains. The entry-level 50 quattro makes 312hp, 540Nm and gets a 71.2kWh battery pack.

The 55 quattro is good for 360hp and 561Nm in the standard drive mode, but it also gets a ‘boost’ function that ramps up the output to 408hp and 664Nm for a quick burst of acceleration. Meanwhile, the potent e-tron S puts out 435hp, 808Nm and 503hp, 973Nm in the regular and ‘boost’ drive modes, respectively. Both the higher power variants of the e-tron get a 95kWh battery pack.

Depending on the powertrain and driving conditions, Audi’s EV is certified for a range between 282km and 441km on the European WLTP driving cycle.