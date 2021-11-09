Audi reveals A8 facelift

Audi has revealed the A8 facelift ahead of it going on sale in global markets. The updated flagship luxury sedan gets new styling features, advanced lighting technology and a new top trim reserved for the Chinese market.

The luxury sedan’s front end has been redesigned with a wider grille with a bolder mesh pattern with a revised bumper and more upright air intakes. Also new are the headlamps which are now Audi’s Digital Matrix LED units.

Round the back, the A8 now gets Digital OLED tail-lamps as standard with revised lighting signatures. The updated A8 also gets a new S Line package adding sportier design cues in addition to the optional chrome and black exterior packages carried over from the pre-facelift model.

The colour range has also been updated with four new metallic and five new matte shades.

On the inside, the cabin is a familiar affair, though Audi says it has updated the infotainment system with its latest MIB 3 software. At the rear, occupants gets two new 10.1-inch infotainment screens controlled by a touchscreen remote in the centre armrest. Optional extras include a cooler with a bar compartment, a fold-out centre console table and a perfume function.

The updated A8 also gets a host of driver assistance systems spread across several different packages. These systems include Audi’s remote park assist that allows the car to manoeuvre in and out of parking spots without the driver needing to be in the car, adaptive cruise control and more.

The Chinese market, which accounts for about of 60% of A8 sales globally, also gets a new A8 L Horch trim level. The model is designed to rival other super-luxurious sedans, such as the Mercedes-Maybach S-class.

The China-focused A8 features new wheels and chrome exterior styling, with optional two-tone paint. The interior receives diamond quilting, deep-pile rear floor mats and foot-massaging relaxation seats as standard.

The engine line-up remains unchanged with a choice of six- and eight-cylinder engines in varying states of tune including a plug-in hybrid and a range topping 571hp V8-powered S8 performance variant. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The S8 also gets some other mechanical updates such as predictive active suspension, a sport differential and dynamic all-wheel steering. It promises 0-100kph time of 3.8sec.

Audi has confirmed that the A8 will not have a full-electric variant, with the flagship sedan set to be replaced by the production version of the Grandsphere concept as the company transitions to being an electric-only brand by 2033.