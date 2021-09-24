Audi releases e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT in India

24 September 2021 09:43 IST

Audi India has launched the new e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT priced at ₹ 1.80 crore and ₹ 2.05 crore (ex-showroom, India), respectively. The e-tron GT is Audi’s third all-electric model in the country, following the introduction of the e-tron twins (SUV and Sportback). Deliveries for the new e-tron GT will commence by January 2022.

In terms of design, the e-tron GT closely resembles the first e-tron GT concept from 2018. The four-door coupe has a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille. Audi’s signature LED headlights and tail-lights with ‘coming and leaving home’ animations are a part of the package as well.

Inside, the e-tron GT’s dashboard is driver focused, with the central stack tilted towards the driver. Unlike some newer Audis with a dual-screen set-up, the e-tron GT uses traditional physical buttons for climate control.

The RS e-tron GT comes with a RS styling package which brings with it a sports steering wheel with alcantara upholstery and contrasting stitching, Nappa leather upholstery on certain panels and Express Red or Steel Grey seatbelts.

The standard e-tron GT quattro features a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors produce a combined 475hp and 630Nm, with boost mode taking the power up to 530hp. In the RS e-tron GT, the total system output rises to 598hp and 830Nm in standard mode and up to 646hp in boost mode.

The e-tron GT uses a 2-speed transmission for the rear motor, with a short-ratio first gear for acceleration and a long-ratio second gear for greater efficiency and high-speed performance. The battery is an 93kWh unit from which Audi claims a range of up to 500km for the standard e-tron GT and 481km for the RS e-tron GT as per the WLTP cycle.

Both models are capable of AC charging up to 22kW which takes the battery from 5% to 80% in 9 hours 30 mins and DC fast charging up to 270kW which takes the battery from 5% to 80% in just 22 and a half minutes.