Audi Q5 Special Edition rolls out

Audi has launched a new special edition Q5 SUV, priced at ₹67.05 lakh (ex-showroom) upwards. The special edition is based on Technology trim, gets minor cosmetic updates and an accessory package at additional cost.

Available in limited numbers, the Q5 Special Edition commands a premium of ₹84,000 over the Technology trim but there are no changes under the hood. The new Q5 Special Edition has been made available in two paint shades — District Green and Ibis White — with a black styling package to contrast with the new colours. This includes a blacked-out finish for the wing mirrors, the Audi logo on the grille and the tailgate, the roof rails and a new graphite grey finish for the 5-spoke wheels.

While there are no updates to the interior nor on the equipment front, Audi is offering an accessories package at a special price that includes running boards and an ‘Audi ring’ foil finished in silver.

Based on the top-spec Technology trim, the Q5 Special Edition carries over all the equipment that is already offered on the former. This includes a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, parking aid plus and eight airbags.

Under the hood, the Q5 Special Edition continues with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 249hp and 370Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system comes as a standard fit. The Q5 Special Edition also gets adaptive suspension and Audi Drive Select with six modes to choose from.

The Audi Q5 continues to compete against other luxury SUVs in a similar price bracket such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60.