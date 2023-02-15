Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India

February 15, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Audi has launched the new Q3 Sportback coupe SUV in India at ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Q3 Sportback is available only in the top-spec Technology trim and is ₹1 lakh more expensive than the standard Q3 SUV, which currently retails between ₹44.89 lakh and ₹50.39 lakh.

Audi has already opened bookings for the coupe SUV at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The Q3 Sportback gets the S-line styling pack as standard and features unique design elements when compared to the standard Q3 SUV. At the front, the coupe SUV features a large hexagonal grille that has a honeycomb pattern as opposed to the slatted pattern on the Q3 SUV. Additionally, it also gets sharper, more triangular-shaped air intakes with a silver finish. The Q3 Sportback gets 10-spoke, 18-inch alloys and sports a sharply raked roofline.

When it comes to dimensions, the Q3 Sportback measures 4,518mm in length, 1,843mm in width and 1,558mm in height. This makes it 36mm longer, 6mm narrower and 49mm shorter than the Q3 SUV. Audi is offering the Sportback in five colour options — Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

When it comes to the interior, the Q3 Sportback’s layout is identical to the Q3 SUV. It also gets the same 10.1-inch touchscreen and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster. Audi is offering two interior upholstery colour options on the Q3 Sportback — Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Similar to the Q3 SUV, the Q3 Sportback is well-equipped and gets features such as a 10-speaker audio system, wireless charger, 30-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Its key safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. However, like the Q3 SUV, the Sportback also lacks ADAS features.

Both the Q3 Sportback and the Q3 SUV share the same powertrain — a 190hp, 320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that is mated to a a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. With the power being sent to all four wheels,the coupe SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 220kph.

Audi is offering a five-year extended warranty on the Q3 Sportback for a limited period, which also includes roadside assistance (RSA). Customers can also opt to extend their warranty up to seven years and RSA up to 10 years. The Q3 Sportback has no direct rivals currently, as there are no other entry-level coupe SUVs in the market. The nearest coupe SUV is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe (₹72.50 lakh) which sits a segment higher.