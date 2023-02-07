Audi Q3 Sportback bookings open

February 07, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Audi India has started bookings for the Q3 Sportback SUV for a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The Q3 Sportback is essentially a coupe-style avatar of the Q3 SUV and is the first car of its kind in the entry-level luxury SUV segment. The Q3 Sportback shares its mechanicals and interior with the standard Q3 SUV.

However, the Q3 Sportback gets specific design elements that distinguish it from the standard Q3. It gets a sharper, more triangular design for the air intakes, and the large, hexagonal grille has a honeycomb pattern as opposed to the slats on the Q3 SUV. In profile, it features 10-spoke, 18-inch alloys and a sharply raked roofline.

As far as the dimensions go, the Q3 Sportback measures 4,518mm in length, 1,843mm in width and 1,558mm in height. This makes it 36mm longer, 6mm narrower and 49mm shorter than the Q3 SUV. Audi is offering five paint shade options with the Sportback, including the Turbo Blue.

On the inside, the Q3 Sportback sports a similar layout as the Q3 SUV. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster. The Q3 Sportback gets two interior upholstery colour options — Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

In terms of other features on offer, the Q3 Sportback gets a 10-speaker audio system, wireless charger, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Key safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Like on the standard Q3 SUV, Audi is not offering ADAS features on the Q3 Sportback.

There is no difference in terms of powertrain between the Q3 and the Q3 Sportback. This means the latter is also powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp and 320Nm of torque. Audi says the Q3 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 220kph. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels.