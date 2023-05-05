ADVERTISEMENT

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback India production begins

May 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Team Autocar

Audi India has announced that it has commenced the production of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback at the  Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The Q3 was launched in India in August last year, while the Q3 Sportback was launched in February 2023.   

The Q3 will be the fifth Audi to be locally produced, with the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and Audi Q7, at the brand’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

There is usually a drop in price once a model is locally assembled, which has been the case with the Mercedes S-Class and even BMW models. However, Audi India states there will be no reduction in the price of the Q3 line-up.

The Q3 is currently priced from ₹44.89 lakh, while the Q3 Sportback starts at ₹51.43 lakh. In April 2023, Audi announced a 1.6% hike, which was to go into effect from May 1, 2023. Other select models got a price hike of 2.4%. Audi cited the rise in customs duty and input costs as reasons for the hike. This price change, however, has not yet been reflected on the Audi India website. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, in January, Audi increased the price of all models by 1.7% citing “rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs” as the reason. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US