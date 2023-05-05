Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback India production begins

May 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Audi India has announced that it has commenced the production of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The Q3 was launched in India in August last year, while the Q3 Sportback was launched in February 2023.

The Q3 will be the fifth Audi to be locally produced, with the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and Audi Q7, at the brand’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

There is usually a drop in price once a model is locally assembled, which has been the case with the Mercedes S-Class and even BMW models. However, Audi India states there will be no reduction in the price of the Q3 line-up.

The Q3 is currently priced from ₹44.89 lakh, while the Q3 Sportback starts at ₹51.43 lakh. In April 2023, Audi announced a 1.6% hike, which was to go into effect from May 1, 2023. Other select models got a price hike of 2.4%. Audi cited the rise in customs duty and input costs as reasons for the hike. This price change, however, has not yet been reflected on the Audi India website.

Furthermore, in January, Audi increased the price of all models by 1.7% citing “rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs” as the reason.

