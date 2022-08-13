Audi Q3 bookings open in India

Team Autocar
August 13, 2022 11:50 IST

Audi has opened bookings for the new Q3, which is likely to be launched in India next month. Customers can book the premium SUV online on the brand’s official website, with a booking amount of ₹ 2 lakh. Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 are expected to begin towards the end of 2022.

The luxury brand has also announced a standard warranty of five years on the Q3 and that the first 500 bookings will also get a three-year/ 50,000km service package.

In international markets, the Q3’s engine options include a 150hp,1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit; a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol in two states of tune – 190hp and 230hp; and a 2.0-litre diesel. The India-spec Q3 gets the 190hp, 320Nm 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The German automaker will offer the new Q3 in Premium Plus and Technology trims, both of which will feature matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, a panoramic sunroof, ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drive, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a new three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters as standard.

