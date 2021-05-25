Audi, Mercedes, Volkswagen extend warranty and service plans

25 May 2021 13:45 IST

Audi, Mercedes and Volkswagen are the latest car-makers to extend the validity of their warranty and service plans, in light of the second wave of the pandemic.

Audi’s standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans, which were due to expire in the months of April-June this year, will now be valid up to June 30, 2021. This will provide much needed relief to customers of the luxury brand who were unable to avail the periodic maintenance service and repair jobs during these months.

Mercedes has announced the extension of its warranty and service plans, which were due to expire between April 15 and May 31, till June 30. Customers can now also report any insurance claims up to June 30, and renew their insurance policy by calling a Mercedes-Benz dealership and receiving the policy over email.

Advertising

Advertising

The company is also extending the period to purchase extended warranty, if the customer’s standard warranty of three years has expired between April 15 and May 31.

Mercedes has also launched the ‘DSDNxt’ service programme to enable customers to book an online service for their cars, track their car in real-time during pick and drop, see real-time service status, download service documents, and pay service bills online.

Volkswagen, similarly, has said customers whose prepaid service is expiring in April and May can avail it till June 30. The car-maker has also extended the warranty period for customers whose warranty is due to lapse between April 15 and May 31, till June 30. The car-maker has also extended road side assistance cover till June 30 for customers whose cover expired in April and May.