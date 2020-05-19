Audi introduces online sales and service initiatives

Audi is the latest manufacturer to strengthen its online retail service in India. The carmaker is now accepting bookings for the A6, A8 L and Q8 on its website, along with allowing owners to configure the cars to their preferences.

The process is similar to that offered by other carmakers — it requires the customer to create an account (under Audi Shop), select a model and its options, locate the closest dealership and select payment options. Following this, the chosen dealership will contact the customer and guide them with the rest of the purchase process. The dealer will also be able to arrange for ‘touchless’ doorstep delivery of the car.

Audi has also added some interesting features to its initiative, like an in-depth configurator with a 360-degree visualizer, along with an augmented reality feature that allows customers to visualise their configured car in their home surroundings, via their smartphone camera.

This initiative also benefits existing Audi customers as they can use the online platform to schedule a date and time for their car’s service as well as set a pick-up and drop location.

Audi is in the midst of a range refresh and has a whole host of launches on the calendar. Besides facelifts for models like the A4 sedan, and Q5 and Q7 SUVs, the brand will also bring in the all-new Q3 and e-Tron electric SUV.