Audi A4 Premium launched

08 December 2021 19:31 IST

The Audi A4 is now available in a new entry level Premium variant priced at ₹ 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant expands the A4’s line-up to three variants — Premium, Premium Plus (₹ 43.69 lakh) and Technology (₹ 47.61 lakh).

The Audi A4 Premium gets features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, an Audi sound system, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, Audi’s Drive Select driving modes, an electric glass sunroof, wireless charger, leather and leatherette upholstery, single-colour ambient lighting, auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

In comparison to the top-spec Technology variant, the Premium loses out on Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, multi-coloured ambient lighting, gesture-based boot opening and five-spoke ‘dynamic style’ alloy wheels.

The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard, with power going to the front wheels.

The Audi A4 competes with other luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (₹ 50.01-51.74 lakh), BMW 3 Series (₹ 44.90-50.90 lakh), and the Volvo S60 (₹ 45.90 lakh).