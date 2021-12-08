Motoring

Audi A4 Premium launched

The Audi A4 is now available in a new entry level Premium variant priced at ₹ 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant expands the A4’s line-up to three variants — Premium, Premium Plus (₹ 43.69 lakh) and Technology (₹ 47.61 lakh).

The Audi A4 Premium gets features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, an Audi sound system, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, Audi’s Drive Select driving modes, an electric glass sunroof, wireless charger, leather and leatherette upholstery, single-colour ambient lighting, auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

In comparison to the top-spec Technology variant, the Premium loses out on Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, multi-coloured ambient lighting, gesture-based boot opening and five-spoke ‘dynamic style’ alloy wheels.

The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard, with power going to the front wheels.

The Audi A4 competes with other luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (₹ 50.01-51.74 lakh), BMW 3 Series (₹ 44.90-50.90 lakh), and the Volvo S60 (₹ 45.90 lakh).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 7:34:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/audi-a4-premium-launched/article37900197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY