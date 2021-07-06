Ather to expand reach to 50 cities by April 2022

Ather Energy is set to further expand its footprint in India with plans to increase its presence to 50 cities by April 2022 and a further 100 cities by April 2023. At present Ather Energy is operational in 22 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hubli, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

Alongside the expansion, the company will also magnify the Ather Grid fast charging network, with an aim to have 500 fast charging points across India by the end of FY2022.

A large charging infrastructure takes care of one of the barriers to adoption of EVs. The second barrier, that is cost, is also taken care of to some extent, by the FAME II subsidies offered by the Government of India. In addition, Delhi and Gujarat have announced additional subsidies for EVs, further boosting the appeal of an electric vehicle.

The company has also inaugurated its new Ather Space Experience Center in the capital city. Located in Lajpat Nagar, this is the tenth center in the country and marks an important milestone for Ather. What is also helping the company is the Delhi Government’s push for EV adoption. The state not only offers high subsidies but also additional breaks in road tax and registration fees.

Ather also recently opened its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It has an annual capacity of 1,10,000 scooters and 1,20,000 battery packs. This facility serves as the national manufacturing hub for the company.