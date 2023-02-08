Ather sets up 1,000th charging station

February 08, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Bengaluru-based startup, Ather Energy, has now installed over 1,000 grid fast-charging stations across India.

Ather had earlier said it aimed to install 1,400 grid stations by FY23, and it has now achieved 70% of its target.

Hero MotoCorp’s maiden electric two-wheeler offering, the Vida V1 e-scooter, has tapped into this network and uses the same open-sourced connector design as the Ather’s, with a fast-charging capability of 1.2km/min. This means that Vida V1 owners can effectively plug their scooters into Ather’s fast-charging network.

Ather recently rolled out its 1,00,000th unit, a True Red 450X, and has also refreshed its 450X e-scooter line-up with new colours and features for 2023.