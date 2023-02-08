HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ather sets up 1,000th charging station

Ather had earlier said it aimed to install 1,400 grid stations by FY23, and it has now achieved 70% of its target

February 08, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Team Autocar

Bengaluru-based startup, Ather Energy, has now installed over 1,000 grid fast-charging stations across India.

Ather had earlier said it aimed to install 1,400 grid stations by FY23, and it has now achieved 70% of its target.

Hero MotoCorp’s maiden electric two-wheeler offering, the Vida V1 e-scooter, has tapped into this network and uses the same open-sourced connector design as the Ather’s, with a fast-charging capability of 1.2km/min. This means that Vida V1 owners can effectively plug their scooters into Ather’s fast-charging network.

Ather recently rolled out its 1,00,000th unit, a True Red 450X, and has also refreshed its 450X e-scooter line-up with new colours and features for 2023.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / accessories (bikes)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.