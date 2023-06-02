Ather announces price range for 450S

June 02, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Ather has been working on a low-cost electric scooter based on its 450 platform. And with the FAME-II subsidy having been cut, its 450X electric scooter now costs ₹20,000 more. Ather has also announced a new low-cost variant called the 450S, the prices for which will start at ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Thought not much is known about the 450S at the moment, some details have been revealed. In addition to a teaser image of the handlebar, Ather says it will get the same 90kph top speed as the 450X. It has not revealed anything about acceleration timings, so it may or may not be as quick as the 450X. Range is certainly not equal, with the 450S getting an IDC range of 115km, which is a little over 20% lower than the 146km certified range on the 450X. This is because battery capacity has dropped from 3.7kWh on the X to 3kWh on the S. If Ather can manage similar levels of efficiency, then the ‘TrueRange’ of the 450S should be a little over 80km.

As a result of the smaller battery pack, prices for the 450S will start at ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy). This makes it a little over ₹15,000 more affordable than the 450X, which costs between ₹1.45 and ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy). However, in cases where a state subsidy is applicable, the 450X costs as low as ₹1.27 lakh, and the 450S will also enjoy this benefit, meaning that it could cost as little as ₹1.1 lakh in places such as Ahmedabad.

Though not much is visible in the teaser image, the mirror stalks do seem to have a simpler design than the rather premium units on the 450X, so perhaps the battery pack is not the only area where Ather has cut costs. Design patents also show Ather to be working on passenger footpegs (the 450X does not have conventional footpegs, just extruded platforms for the pillion to place their feet). These folding footpegs have not yet made their way onto the 450X, so perhaps they could appear on the 450S.

Bookings for the 450S will open from July, and there is no word yet on delivery timelines.

