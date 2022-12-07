Ather announces ₹1 insurance on 450X e-scooter

December 07, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Team Autocar

Ather has announced a slew of limited-period offers on its 450X electric scooter, including an extended battery warranty, on-the-spot exchange and free access to the fast-charging grid for a year. These offers are only valid till the end of the month. 

The extended warranty is available at just ₹1 as opposed to the usual ₹6,999 and is valid for 5 years/60,000 kms, whichever comes first. The standard warranty on the battery of an Ather 450X is three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another offer Ather has in store is you can pay 5% of the total cost of the vehicle as a down payment and avail a loan in 45 minutes with no processing charges and EMIs as low as ₹2,975/month. For those looking to exchange their ICE two-wheeler, Ather will offer you a flat ₹4,000 as part of its on-the-spot exchange offer as well. 

A huge plus is the free access to Ather’s nationwide fast-charging grid, even a year after purchase of the 450X..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US