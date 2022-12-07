Ather announces ₹1 insurance on 450X e-scooter

December 07, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Ather has announced a slew of limited-period offers on its 450X electric scooter, including an extended battery warranty, on-the-spot exchange and free access to the fast-charging grid for a year. These offers are only valid till the end of the month.

The extended warranty is available at just ₹1 as opposed to the usual ₹6,999 and is valid for 5 years/60,000 kms, whichever comes first. The standard warranty on the battery of an Ather 450X is three years.

Another offer Ather has in store is you can pay 5% of the total cost of the vehicle as a down payment and avail a loan in 45 minutes with no processing charges and EMIs as low as ₹2,975/month. For those looking to exchange their ICE two-wheeler, Ather will offer you a flat ₹4,000 as part of its on-the-spot exchange offer as well.

A huge plus is the free access to Ather’s nationwide fast-charging grid, even a year after purchase of the 450X..