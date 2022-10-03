Aston Martin’s DBX 707 makes its entry to India

Aston Martin has launched the DBX 707 SUV in India at ₹4.63 crore (ex-showroom). The new flagship performance SUV costs ₹48 lakh more than the standard DBX (₹4.15 crore), which was launched in the Indian market in January 2021.

Compared to the standard DBX, the new DBX 707 gets a larger grille with a double-vane mesh pattern and redesigned LED DRLs, along with reworked air intakes and front bumper. The flagship SUV gets larger side skirts and rides on standard 22-inch or the new optional 23-inch alloy wheels. The DBX 707 retains the roof spoiler and ducktail-style boot lid from the DBX, but also gets a quad-exhaust system and an enlarged rear diffuser.

The sporty design theme continues on inside, where sports seats are now standard and switchgear is finished in dark chrome. Other interior highlights of the DBX 707 include the new shortcut buttons for drive modes on the centre console, a touchpad that controls navigation functions for the 10.25-inch screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and the hand-stitched leather upholstery.

The biggest talking point of the new DBX 707 is its uprated Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the engine produces 707hp (hence the name) and 900Nm of peak torque, which drives all four wheels. Thanks to a new launch control system, the SUV can complete its 0-100kph sprint in just 3.3sec, compared to the 4.3sec of the standard DBX, and go on to reach a claimed top speed of 310kph.

Aston Martin has also equipped the 707 with a retuned air suspension, steering system, a strengthened limited-slip differential and new carbon-ceramic brake discs to improve its overall dynamics.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 goes up against other performance SUVs in India such as the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Maserati Levante Trofeo. Its other chief competitors include the recently unveiled Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Bentley Bentayga Speed.