Aston Martin reveals new version DBX 707

Aston Martin has revealed a new performance version of its DBX SUV — the DBX 707. The high-performance model comes with a raft of mechanical upgrades, making it the most powerful luxury SUV from a mainstream manufacturer.

Chief among the changes is a reworked Mercedes-AMG-derived twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine featuring a bespoke tune and new ball-bearing turbochargers amongst other tweaks. As a result, the engine now produces an additional 157hp and 200Nm, taking the total output up to 707hp (hence the name) and 900Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with a quicker-shifting and more responsive 9-speed automatic gearbox, allowing the DBX 707 to sprint from 0-100kph in 3.3sec.

In addition to the superior pace, the 707 also gets a number of changes under the skin over the standard DBX. These include uprated air suspension, retuned power steering system, strengthened limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brake discs. The chassis upgrades promise flatter cornering, reduced vertical movement over bumps and reduced pitching and squatting under braking and acceleration.

The DBX 707 also receives a unique styling package that sees it stand out from the regular DBX. It features a larger grille with a double-vane mesh patternwith re-designed light clusters and air intakes, revised bumpers, a new spoiler, larger quad exhaust and black trim detailing.

This design theme continues in the cabin too, where Sport Plus seats are equipped as standard and all the switchgear is finished in dark chrome. Bespoke to the 707 is a new driving mode selector panel that gives “immediate fingertip control of key dynamic modes,” rather than making the driver negotiate sub-menus on the touchscreen.