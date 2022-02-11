Treats for Valentine’s day

Include your pet too this year in your Valentines Day celebrations. URU Brewpark launches the URU Menu 4.0, which will be available through the day. It will host the Augie Pawlentine’s week for Pets, which will be on from 10.30 am to 7 pm from February 14 to 18.

Augie photobooth, Instant polaroid pictures, discount vouchers, gourmet pet menu and a 20% flat discount on bill are some of the things on offer. There will also be an elaborate menu with desserts and drinks for humans too, the menu for which will be on from 12 noon to 12.30 am.

Call 40511500 for details.

***

Head to Suzy Q for a “special food and cocktail menu” this Valentine’s Day. The menu, which will be served on February 13 and 14, offers you dishes such as mushroom and truffle ravioli, rosemary and garlic prawns, hazelnut mousse bar and more. Besides this, cocktails will also be served and there will be a live performance all through Sunday afternoon.

Suzy Q, on Queens Road, can be contacted on 47250088.

***

This one is for singles and non-couples. Araku Coffee will deliver a four-course meal at your doorstep. This home deliveries will be available on February 14, and can be ordered on the Airmenus platform.

The customer will have an option to choose from two packages — two menu items of their choice and coffees for ₹ 1,099 plus taxes or a three menu items of their choice plus coffees for ₹ 1,299 plus taxes.

The non-vegetarian option incudes chicken with burnt rose and split cream, prawn dogs with sour egg sauce, single egg sandwich with house-made duck sausage; while the vegetarian option offers you sweet potato fries with real jerk seasoning, flaky pumpkin with chilli butter to name a few.