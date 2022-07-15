Aprilia unveils SR Max250 HPE maxi-scooter

The Aprilia SR Max250 HPE, or High Performance Edition, maxi-scooter has been unveiled in China. This model is currently exclusive to the Chinese market, with no information from Aprilia about its availability elsewhere.

The maxi-scooter is powered by a 244c, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 26hp and 22.5Nm, which, even by motorbike standards, is pretty punchy. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and twin gas-charged shocks at the rear. As is expected of a premium maxi-scooter, dual-channel ABS is standard on the Aprilia.

At 15 litres, the fuel tank is considerably larger than any other maxi-scooter and even a few motorbikes. The seat height is adjustable between 775mm and 815mm, catering to riders of all sizes.

The features list is as impressive as the spec sheet. A full-colour 7.0-inch TFT display is on offer. Through that large dash, two riding modes can be toggled through namely, Sport and Eco. Another unique feature is the inclusion of a (rudimentary) traction control system, something not too common in the maxi-scooter space.

Currently, Aprilia only sells small-capacity, air-cooled scooters in India, much further down the food chain compared to this one. They are all made entirely in India, ensuring a relatively competitive price point. It is highly unlikely the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE will make its way to Indian shores given the small market for this sort of product here.

If the Noale-based company were to launch it here, however, it would rival the recently launched Keeway Vieste 300, priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).