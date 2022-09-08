Aprilia unveils limited-run RSV4 XTrenta superbike

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first Grand Prix world championship title, Aprilia has unveiled the limited-run RSV4 XTrenta track-only superbike. Making a colossal 230hp and weighing in at a paltry 166kg (dry), it is safe to say the full carbon-fibre bodied RSV4 XTrenta is going to be highly sought after.

The RSV4 XTrenta builds upon the success of Aprilia’s previous limited-edition track-only models — the RSV4 X (limited to 10 units) and the Tuono X (limited to 30 units) — but will be built in slightly larger numbers, at 100 units. This bike is finished in the traditional red, white and purple colourway featured on the RS-GP MotoGP bike that Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori sported in the Austrian round of the MotoGP. It builds upon the proven Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory superbike platform and turns the wick up considerably.

The 1,099cc V4 engine has a higher compression ratio, breathes via a free-flow Sprint air filter and gets a full-system titanium/carbon-fibre SC Project exhaust, boosting power to 230hp (13hp more than the ‘regular’ RSV4 range). Keeping this fire-breather of an engine cool is a radiator from Taleo Tecnoracing, an established name in the racing scene.

More than the power increase, what really stands out is the petite 166kg (dry) at which it tips the scales. This reduction has been achieved by a full carbon-fibre fairing, incorporating not only the front and rear winglets, but also the RS-GP-derived aerodynamic addendum, the ‘spoon’, under the swingarm. All this means that there is a 25 increase in downforce despite a 4% reduction in drag. The forged magnesium Marchesini M7R Genesi rims on this bike contribute to the overall weight reduction, as well as help in reducing unsprung mass by a substantial 2kg.

Keeping that tremendous power in check is braking hardware supplied by Italian expert, Brembo. The XTrenta gets twin 330mm rotors bitten by GP4-MS billet machined monobloc calipers. Helping it stick to the tarmac are Pirelli slicks with a 120-section front tyre and a 200-section rear tyre. Suspension hardware is courtesy of Ohlins, but is tweaked by Italian suspension firm Andreani in collaboration with Aprilia Racing engineers. The basic chassis and swingarm are all carried over from the standard RSV4 range.

The ECU controlling the vast array of rider aids on this bike is a bespoke unit developed by Magneti Marelli. The switchgear is akin to that found on a racing machine and is provided by British firm, JetPrime switches. The foot pegs, levers and fuel cap are all top-notch CNC billet-machined units, as expected of a machine of this calibre and price point.

The RSV4 XTrenta retails for €50,000 or ₹40 lakh (excluding duties and taxes), but it is highly unlikely that any of these race-spec machines will make it to India.